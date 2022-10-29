Nizamabad: Blood donation camp organised to mark police commemoration week

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Nizamabad: The police organised a blood donation camp to mark Police Martyrs Commemoration week at the Police Parade Ground here on Saturday. As many as 300 police personnel donated blood on the occasion.

Nizamabad police commissioner KR Nagaraju, who inaugurated the blood donation camp, stated that one should not shy away from donating blood as it saves lives. He stated that martyrs are a symbol of courage, dedication and selfless service. “Their sacrifice and service to the nation would always be remembered,”he stated.

Deputy commissioner of police(DCP) V Arvind Babu and several senior police officials were present on the occasion.