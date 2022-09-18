NIA searches keep many in Nizamabad on tenterhooks

Nizamabad: The usually peaceful environs of Nizamabad town woke up to the shocking news of searches carried out by the sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) early on Sunday in connection with a case registered against the Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres in Nizamabad district.

Accompanied by the armed security forces, the NIA officials conducted searches at 23 places in the district leaving many shell-shocked. When the police patrol vehicles and gun-toting police personnel entered the lanes to Autonagar, Bhodhan among other areas in the district, many residents closed their main doors.

A profound silence prevailed in the lanes when the NIA officials carried out the searches and the residents glued to the local news channels to know what exactly was happening in the town.

Apart from seizing incriminating material and digital evidence, the police issued notices to a few of them including Shahid Choush alias Shahid, a resident of APHB Colony in Nizamabad. In its notice, the NIA asked him to appear before it on Monday at its office in Madhapur here.

It was the Nizamabad police, who first registered the case and took up the investigation. The police later arrested four persons in the case. Based on the FIR issued by the Nizamabad police, the NIA re-registered the case.

A few weeks ago, the agency conducted raids at the residence of Shaik Nasir Ahmed and his son Naveed in the district in connection with suspicious bank transactions. The agency has not only verified the bank documents but also examined the call details of Nasir and Naveed.