Nizamabad delegation impressed with Khammam development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Khammam: A delegation of officials and elected members from Nizamabad visited Khammam city on a study tour and was impressed at the amazing development achieved in the city.

The delegation comprising Nizamabad Mayor D Neetu Kiran, MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, district Collector Narayana Reddy, additional Collector and Municipal Commissioner Chitra Mishra and others visited the city following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions.

Speaking to the media they said that they were happy to see the development achieved by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Khammam Municipal Corporation has become a role model and standing as an inspiration to other municipal corporations in the State.

Lakaram tank bund was developed wonderfully with parks, walking tracks and with colourfully decorated cable-stayed suspension bridge. The people of Khammam were fortunate to have such civic amenities for their convenience.

The Chief Minister himself acknowledging and praising the way Khammam was developed was a matter of great pride for the citizens, for the minister Ajay Kumar and the district officials, said the MLA Ganesh Gupta.

The delegation showered praises on Ajay Kumar for working tirelessly with innovative approach for achieving development as an example to other districts. SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi accompanied the delegation and explained how the city has changed in the past few years under the TRS regime.

The Nizamabad delegation visited Gollapadu channel, Khanapuram NSP Walkway, IT Hub, TSRTC bus stand, integrated vegetable and meat market, Municipal Corporation nurseries. Khammam district Collector VP Gautham and other officials were present at media interaction.