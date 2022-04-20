Nizamabad: Dispute over Rs 25 lakh debt drove mother-son duo to suicide

Nizamabad: It was a dispute over payment of Rs 25 lakh debt and the subsequent enmity between Santosh and the accused person Jitendar Goud, that was behind the mother-son suicide pact in Kamareddy. The suicides of Santosh and his mother in a lodge in Kamareddy blew into a political issue with the BJP taking up cudgels against the ruling TRS.

The Kamareddy police released a statement on Wednesday unravelling the motive behind the mother-son joint suicide and attributed it to enmity over clearing the debt of Rs 25 lakh for which Santosh was a guarantor.

The police also said that the deceased person Santosh and main accused person Jitendar Goud were partners in real estate business, but differences cropped up between them over the Rs 25 lakh loan taken by one Srinivas, for which Santosh stood as a guarantor. Police said Jitendar Goud began demanding that Santosh repay the debt, as his friend Srinivas failed to clear the debt. It was on this issue arguments were triggered between the two.

Santosh’s friend B Srinivas required Rs.25 lakh and the amount was offered by P Jitender after Santosh agreed to be the guarantor. When the borrower evaded payment, Jithender demanded that Santosh pay the amount as he was the guarantor and this resulted in differences among them.

Further on November 24, 2020, Jithender’s nephew Prithviraj Goud lodged a complaint with Rayampet police that unidentified persons had created a fake facebook account on Jitender’s name and a few images were posted using vulgar language. He also suspected the role of deceased Santosh. After registering a case, the police checked Santosh’s phone to check whether it was used to create the facebook account. After panchnama, the phone was returned to him, the police said.

Following the incident, when the six accused in the Santosh suicide case, tried to oppose him in every aspect, the rivalry among them increased further. Unable to bear to their harassment, Santosh and his mother Padma committed suicide at a private lodge in Kamareddy, the police said.

Meanwhile, the six accused persons were presented before the JFCM Court, Kamareddy on Wednesday and the Judge sent them on a 14 day remand. They were shifted to Nizamabad jail, the Kamareddy police said in a statement.

