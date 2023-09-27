Nizamabad: Ensure error-free electoral rolls, says Chongthu

The Secretary asked the officials to exclude the names of the deceased voters from the list by verifying the death registers of municipalities and panchayats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

The Secretary asked the officials to exclude the names of the deceased voters from the list by verifying the death registers of municipalities and panchayats.

Nizamabad: Tribal Welfare Secretary and electoral roll scrutinizer Christina Z Chongthu has asked officials to update the electoral rolls with accurate data without giving scope for lapses.

Chongthu, along with collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu inspected polling centers in Jakranpally Mandal under Nizamabad Rural Segment, Arsapally in Urban Segment, Armor Segment, Pochampad in Balkonda Segment and Shakkar Nagar in Bodhan Assembly Constituency on Wednesday.

During verification, she founded that photos of several voters were missing and directed the officials to immediately upload them.

The Secretary asked the officials to exclude the names of the deceased voters from the list by verifying the death registers of municipalities and panchayats.

“Names of the people who passed away should be verified by the family members before removing them from the voter list,”she said.