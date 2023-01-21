Nizamabad: Namasthe Telangana-Telangana Today property show begins

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Nizamabad: A two day Property Show-2023 organised by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today at the old collectorate office premises received an overwhelming response from home buyers. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inaugurated the two-day event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Telangana in a very short period had emerged as the most progressive State in the country. India’s growth rate was 9 percent while Telangana’s growth rate had escalated to 16 percent. Similarly, the per capita income had increased by two and half times, which reflected the better standard of living in the State, he said, adding that IT exports had increased from Rs 58,000 crore to Rs 2.70 lakh crore. The credit goes to IT Minister KT Rama Rao for ensuring establishment of industries and creating 20 lakh jobs.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s decentralised model of governance had aided in rapid growth of the real estate sector as new districts and mandals were formed, he said.

The Minister further said that impressed with Telangana’s model of development, Chief Ministers of other States were now planning to replicate them in their respective States. Stating that property shows that were earlier confined to Hyderabad were now being organised in districts as well, the Minister complimented Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today for holding the property show in Nizamabad. He said the show had brought banking, real estate and other related agencies under one roof for the convenience of the people.

Namasthe Telangana Editor T Krishna Murthy, Telangana Publications Private Limited Vice-president D Chiranjeevi and TPPL General Manager (Advertisement) N Surendar Rao also spoke.

A large number of builders from Hyderabad and Nizamabad have set up stalls in the two-day expo, which is a one-stop shop for potential buyers looking for new houses. In addition to these, national banks have also set up stalls with details related to loan provision and other information. The event showcased properties suiting every need and budget by the developers providing consumers a chance to get the best options.

Silpa Raghava and Saket are co-sponsors of the event, which is being organised in association with Sri Ashoka Builders and Developers, Avani Enduri’s Township, Bhoomi Space Avenues Private Limited, Sita Shelters Private Limited, Amrutha Projects, AV Developers, Virtusa Life Space, Sita Shelters Private Limited, Leonard Construction Private Limited, Nirvighna Infra, Vishwadharini Infra(S) Developers, Ennaar Properties, Royaloak International Furniture, union Bank of India, Canara Bank, SBI Akshaya Enterprises, Guru Raghavendra UPVC & Interiors and Rajavatar Constructions.

Cafe Niloufer is the gift sponsor and T News is the TV Partner of the event.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy, Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju, SBI DGM Praful Kumar Jain, UBI DGM Narendra Kumar, Canara Bank AGM Srinivas Rao, DCMS chairman Sambori Mohan, NUDA chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Namasthe Telangana branch manager G Dharma Raju and others were also present.