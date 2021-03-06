Nizamabad: Police seize Rs 17 lakh worth banned tobacco products

According to the Indalwai SI Shivaprasad Reddy, the driver was illegally transporting tobacco products from Karnataka to Nirmal town

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Nizamabad: The police conducted raids on a transport vehicle carrying the prohibited tobacco products and seized Rs 17 lakhs worth tobacco products along with the vehicle in Nizamabad district on Saturday. They took the vehicle driver into custody for further inquiry.

According to the Indalwai SI Shivaprasad Reddy, some persons were illegally transporting tobacco products from Karnataka to Nirmal town in the State. Upon receiving information, the police stopped and searched the transport vehicle at Indalwai tollgate and seized the vehicle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .