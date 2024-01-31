Nizamabad: Sneha Society secretary Siddaiah awarded honorary doctorate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 07:00 PM

Nizamabad: Nizamabad based Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction’s secretary S Siddaiah has been awarded an honorary doctorate in the field of social services by Asia International Cultural Research University, Tamil Nadu.

Sneha Society was established in 1992 with the cooperation of the centre and the State government and in recognition of the services rendered by the Society over the years, Asia International Cultural Research University, Tamil Nadu has awarded the honorary doctorate to its secretary Siddaiah.

