Nizamabad: Special drive to curb traffic violations

According to senior Traffic police officials, the special drive is to check the menace of wrong-side driving, for which they have identified spots where more vehicles ply on the wrong side.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Nizamabad: In an effort aimed at curbing traffic violations, especially wrong-side driving and over speeding, the district police have launched a special drive.

Violators are being fined Rs.1100 and counselling is being done. Cases of wrong-side driving occur in areas where dividers have been constructed without providing a U-turn, a Traffic official said.

“Illegal turns and wrong-side driving have become rampant in the town. It has become a headache for residents and civic authorities. Hence, we decided to check the menace,” the official said.

Similarly, in order to check over speeding, the police have set up speed guns at several points on National Highway 44, which was yielding good results.

Hundreds of vehicles ply from Armoor, Nizamabad, Kamareddy and other places to Hyderabad and similar numbers travel from the other side too and large numbers of them over speed, resulting in fatal accidents, the official added.

“There are about 100 cases of over speeding booked on the highways every day. Each over speeding violation is being issued a challan of Rs.1000,” a senior traffic official said.

Last year, 1.62 lakh cases of various traffic violations were registered and fines of Rs.8 crore were imposed. In the current year, till August, penalties to the tune of Rs.4.60 crore were imposed, of which Rs.2.14 crore has been collected so far.