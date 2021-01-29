Nizamabad techie donates her first salary to orphanage

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Nizamabad: A Software Engineer donated her first salary Rs 40,000 to Mantha Sadan, an orphanage in Dichpally. Anuja Reddy of Mullangi village of Dichpally mandal, who recently got a job as a software engineer n Hyderabad, went to the district collectorate along with her father Ananth Reddy and presented the cheque to Collector Narayana Reddy.

The Collector appreciated the woman for her gesture. Anuja Reddy said she was moved by seeing problems faced by orphans and decided to donate her first salary.

