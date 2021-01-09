Nizamabad: Turmeric farmers JAC stages protests on NH-44

Farmers from Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jagitial district gathered on the national highway and participated in the Chalo Mamidipally programme during which they staged protests

By | Published: 8:41 pm 10:00 pm

Nizamabad: Thousands of turmeric farmers under the aegis of Turmeric Farmers JAC staged protests on NH-44 between Perkit and Mamidipally villages, demanding for remunerative price to turmeric crop and Red Jowar crops as well as setting up of the much-awaited Turmeric Board. Farmers from Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jagitial district gathered on the national highway and participated in the Chalo Mamidipally programme during which they staged protests.

Speaking on the occasion, Turmeric Farmers JAC leader and AIKMS State leader V Prabhakar said the production cost of turmeric crop was increasing everyday, but its price was plumetting every year. He said farmers who are investing nearly rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per quintal on turmeric crop, were not even getting Rs 5,000 per quintal, resulting in losses. Prabhakar demanded that the Union and State governments should take action and announce a remunerative price to the turmeric crop. He also demanded that the Centre announce a turmeric board according to their promise made in the 2019 general elections.

Former MLC and Osmania University professor K Nageshwar said that turmeric farmers were in a pathetic situation due to lack of remunerative price for their crop. He alleged that a few leaders who promised to set up Turmeric Board in Nizamabad during the elections, were now backtracking on their promises stating that the board was of no use. He pointed out that tobacco farmers faced similar problems earlier and even committed suicides due to lack of good price for their produce. “But after setting up a tobacco board, their condition has improved significantly. They are obtaining better price for their crop and obtaining many benefits like introducing new varieties, conducting research on tobacco cultivation, exporting their produce to new markets, and earning good profits due to involvement of the Tobacco Board,” he pointed out.

He stated that the regional office of Spices Board sanctioned by the Centre, was proving to be of no use to turmeric farmers. He strongly felt that a separate Turmeric Board at Nizamabad will help farmers earn profitable price with special focus on turmeric exports, research on turmerci cultivation methods, introduce new varieties, and also find or create new markets. He pointed out that there was severe scarcity for turmeric in Sri Lanka and other neighbouring countries, but due to lack of Turmeric Board, the local farmers are unaware of these developments and were unable to discover new markets to sell their produce.

A turmeric farmer Nomula Rajireddy said that the Union government should immediately set up the Turmeric Board and announce Rs 15,000 per quintal of minimum support price (MSP) to the turmeric crop and Rs 6,000 for red jowar. He warned that the farmers will continue to fight and protest until the Centre announces MSP and strengthen their fight against the Union and State governments.

