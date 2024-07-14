Nizamabad: Two bodies found on track near Indalwai railway station

According to reports, locals found two bodies lying beside railway tracks and informed the Dichpally police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 09:00 AM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: Two unidentified bodies were found beside the railway tracks near Indalwai railway station in Nizamabad district on Saturday late night.

According to reports, locals found two bodies lying beside railway tracks and informed the Dichpally police. The police suspect that the two persons in their thirties might have been hit by a train. However, the identity of the dead remains unknown.

Police have shifted the bodies to Nizamabad Government Hospital for postmortem. They have registered a case and investigation is on.