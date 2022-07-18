Nizamabad: Two persons killed in road accident on NH-44

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:50 AM, Mon - 18 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons died after a speeding lorry rammed into a container vehicle on national highway number 44 at Kisannagar at Balkonda in Nizamabad district on Monday.

Traffic movement was disrupted on the highway up to five kilometers following the incident. The traffic police diverted the traffic from Balkonda. One more person, who suffered injuries in the accident, was rushed to the hospital in Nirmal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .