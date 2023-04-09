NMC nod for classes at Asifabad medical college cheers students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

A view of an under construction medical College at Ankusapur village in Asifabad mandal

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The National Medical Commission’s (NMC) nod to commence classes at the Kumram Bheem Asifabad Government Medical College has ended the uncertainty over admissions and cheered the students. The apex body gave its green signal to start classes at the college on Saturday.

The State government had granted nine medical colleges this year, of which one was for Kumram Bheem Asifabad. Work on the college has already begun. A building is being constructed at Ankusapur village in Asifabad mandal at an estimated cost of Rs 54 crore. It was initially meant for a 340-bedded district headquarters hospital.

However, the design of the structure was altered with the government allocating a college to the district. Eight blocks are being constructed to meet the requirement of the college.

A team from the NMC has already visited the building. Collector Hemanth Borkade conducted review meetings over the progress of the works and instructed the officials concerned to expedite the works.

A total of 100 seats will be on offer in the first year. Classes will begin once the admission process is over. Local students of the district expressed happiness over the nod by NMC to the commencement of classes at the medical institute.

They said that they were currently going to Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad and other parts of the country to pursue medicine courses, spending huge amounts. This would change now.