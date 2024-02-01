NMDC Records Best Ever Cumulative Volumes upto January 2024

Foraying towards historic volumes this fiscal, the cumulative production and sales stood at 36.32 MnT and 36.49 MnT respectively, upto January 2024

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 07:16 PM

NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee.

Hyderabad: Navratna mining company, NMDC produced 4.54 million tonnes and sold 4.56 million tonnes of iron ore in January 2024. With an 8 per cent growth in production and 19% uptick in sales from January 2023 volumes, NMDC has achieved its best ever January month sales since inception.

Foraying towards historic volumes this fiscal, the cumulative production and sales stood at 36.32 MnT and 36.49 MnT respectively, upto January 2024. From the corresponding period last year, the cumulative production is 17% higher while the cumulative sales figure climbed by 23%. This also marks the highest ever cumulative production and sales in company history during a ten month period, a corporation press release said on Thursday. CMD Amitava Mukherjee congratulated the NMDC team for the record production.

Also Read Telangana govt directs Collectors to appoint Special Officers for Gram Panchayats