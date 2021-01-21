No building permission in Gachibowli village: GHMC

No building permissions will be accorded in 37, 39, 40 survey numbers and cases are pending in the court of title aspect

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday said that survey no 32 to 40 of Gachibowli village in Serilingampally falls under government lands as per the revenue records. No building permissions will be accorded in 37, 39, 40 survey numbers and cases are pending in the court of title aspect.

The patta certificate No D/ 06371 / DA/ SW / LA / 91 dated 31.12.91 in survey numbers from 32 to 40 of Gachibowli is bogus and fabricated, the civic body said.

The GHMC has been receiving building permission applications in the above survey numbers in the alleged layout of Ramalingeswara Weaker Section Cooperative Housing Society in the newly launched TSBPASS portal. The society created plots and issued patta certificates to individuals and have sold out or allotted to individuals without any registrations.

Applicants are filing applications with notarized documents with misrepresentation in the newly developed TSBPASS portal under the influence of some third parties for building permissions under self-certification instant approval provision, the civic body said.

Until and unless there is clearance from courts and the government, no permissions will be accorded, GHMC said in the statement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .