No confidence motion against PACS chairman

Out of 13 directors of the PACS, ten have moved a no confidence motion against Shekhar Rao and served a notice to the DCO.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 17 February 2024, 09:21 PM
Khammam: Congress leaders continue to target recently arrested DCCB director Inturi Shekhar Rao of BRS and moved a no confidence motion to remove him from Chegomma PACS chairman post.

It might be noted that Shekhar Rao was arrested along with three others on February 7 for alleged illegal gravel mining at Jeellacheruvu village in the district.

