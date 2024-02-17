No confidence motion against PACS chairman

Out of 13 directors of the PACS, ten have moved a no confidence motion against Shekhar Rao and served a notice to the DCO.
Khammam: Congress leaders continue to target recently arrested DCCB director Inturi Shekhar Rao of BRS and moved a no confidence motion to remove him from Chegomma PACS chairman post.
It might be noted that Shekhar Rao was arrested along with three others on February 7 for alleged illegal gravel mining at Jeellacheruvu village in the district.