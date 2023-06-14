No customers for wooden, bamboo poles

With increased usage of iron and steel poles and frames instead of the usual bamboo or wooden poles, the business has nosedived in recent years

Poor business and lack of interest from the new generation have forced many owners to permanently shut shop. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Tharuvu baddhalu or Karrelu (wooden poles), Lathilu (long hand-held sticks), and Vedhuru Bongulu (bamboo sticks) were once used to be in great demand as they were widely used for various purposes such as scaffolding for construction and renovation, erecting wedding pavilions, setting up of makeshift pandals during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and other functions.

In the last few years, however, they have been mostly replaced by metals, steel, and iron, resulting in a steep drop in people making enquiries about tree trunks that are moulded into different shapes and forms according to the need and requirements.

The business took an absolute nosedive with increased usage of iron and steel poles and frames instead of the usual bamboo or wooden poles. People also started preferring iron and steel poles because of their strength, durability and ability to withstand fire.

“There is not much demand for the wooden and bamboo products these days, except during festival season, as 80 per cent of business has come down in the last 10 years. There are no newcomers and only those who have been here for a very long time are continuing the businesses,” said Sandeep, owner of a shop at Malakunta.

Earlier, there used to be around 25 shops on Malakunta Road, Goshamahal, near Exhibition Grounds, but at present only 15 shops are available, located just a few steps away from each other, as poor businesses forced owners to permanently close their shops.

“Tharuvu baddhalu and lathilu are imported from Andhra Pradesh, while vedhuru bongulu are imported from Assam. My father established this shop in 1950 and I took over the business from my father after his death in 1997,” added Sandeep.

The situation improves only during the marriage season and festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja. Also, people who practice stick fighting come here to buy long and slender wooden sticks. People also visit Malakunta to buy bamboo ladders, axe and hammer handles, and other products for their personal use.

