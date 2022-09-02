No DJs allowed at Ganesh pandals: Kothagudem SP Dr. Vineeth

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

As many as 850 Ganesh pandals have been set up across the district, informed Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

Kothagudem: As many as 850 Ganesh pandals have been set up across the district, informed Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

He told the Ganesh Utsav Committee to take measures to avoid sound pollution. If anyone uses high volume DJs the equipment would be seized and action would be taken against the organisers.

Also Read Maoists on prowl in erstwhile Warangal, Khammam districts

As per the orders of the Supreme Court, the speakers should be used only till 10 pm. Speakers should be used with less volume so that the students and elderly persons do not face any problem, SP suggested in a statement here on Friday.

Utsav Committee members should be available at pandals and take precautions to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure that devotees visiting pandals provided facilities. Acts like drinking alcohol, conducting lucky draws, giving hate speeches or organising obscene dances at Ganesh pandals have to be avoided, he noted.

Dr. Vineeth told police officials to register cases against erring organisers and to visit the pandals under the limits of their police stations regularly. He wished to celebrate Ganesh Navaratri in a peaceful atmosphere with devotion and respect for the sanctity of the festival.

In a state Khammam Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier also said that police officers should monitor the Navaratri festivities from time to time and ensure that the celebration was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

He held a review on the festivities through video conference. He said that heavy police deployment has been made at Ganesh pandals and in other areas. SHOs should take steps to avoid use of DJs. A volunteer must be present at pandals round the clock, he said.