No makeup remover? no problem! try these natural fixes

These natural alternatives and multitasking products offer reliable solutions when you're without your usual makeup remover, ensuring your skin stays fresh and healthy even in unexpected situations.

By Mitu David Updated On - 10:08 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: Certainly! Not removing makeup before bed can lead to skin issues like clogged pores, breakouts, and irritation. However, if you ever find yourself without a makeup remover, there are natural substitutes you can rely on. These alternatives, often found in your kitchen or makeup bag, can be a savior in such situations.

One such alternative is coconut oil, a versatile household staple.

It works wonders for removing even stubborn, water-resistant makeup, making it a great option, especially for dry skin types.

Similarly, honey, easily accessible in most kitchens, serves as a gentle alternative to harsh makeup removers.

If you ever run out of makeup remover, don’t worry!

There are natural options you might have at home:

Coconut oil: This works great, especially for dry skin. Just put a bit on and it’ll remove even tough makeup.

Honey: Grab a spoonful, put it on your face for five minutes, then rinse with warm water for a refreshed feeling.

Rose water with jojoba oil: If your skin is dry, mix these together to take off makeup gently.

Body lotion: Your regular lotion can actually work in a pinch to remove foundation and eye makeup. Just make sure to wipe it off well.

Petroleum Jelly or Lip balm: To get rid of strong lip colors, use lip balm or petroleum jelly. Put it on, then wipe it away with a tissue.