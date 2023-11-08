| No More Migration Of Farm Laborers In Sirpur Konappa

No more migration of farm laborers in Sirpur: Konappa

Addressing a poll rally as part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's visit to Kaghaznagar on Wednesday, Konappa said road and bridge infrastructure was improved, besides providing uninterrupted supply of power and reviving Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:08 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BRS candidate Koneru Konappa said the formation of Telangana had put an end to migration of agriculture laborers to neighbouring districts, which was a common scene in Sirpur (T) segment 10 years ago.

Addressing a poll rally as part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s visit to Kaghaznagar on Wednesday, Konappa said road and bridge infrastructure was improved, besides providing uninterrupted supply of power and reviving Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM). Six thousand power connections were given, changing the face of farming in the Sirpur (T) segment.

He said that no sick paper unit in the country was reopened. But, SPM was revived with the help of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and minister KT Rama Rao. It is history. Supply of quality electricity in this region helped farmers to make profits in agriculture.

As many as 49 bridges were constructed across streams, while several roads were laid spending Rs.350 crore. The road and bridge facility freed many habitations from isolation. A total of 4,883 tribals were given titles of lands to the extent of 16,000 acres belonging to the forest department.

They were now being extended the Rythu Bheema scheme too, he said.

MLCs Raghottam Reddy, Dande Vittal,, ZP vice chairperson K Krishna Rao, municipal chairperson Saddam Hussain, agriculture market committee chairman Kasam Srinivas, BRS leaders Siliveru Srinivas, Dubbula Nanaiah and many others were present.