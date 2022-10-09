No party capable to stop victory of TRS in Munugode by-polls: Satyavathi Rathod

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod was conducting door to door elections at Porla thanda of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal for victory of TRS candidate in Munugode by-polls.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Sunday said it was not possible for any party to stop the victory of the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the Munugode by-polls.

Participating in a door-to-door campaign at Porla thanda, Sitya thanda and Radhanagar thanda in Sansthan Narayanpur mandal of Munugode assembly constituency, she said a huge number of leaders from other parties were switching their loyalty to the TRS (BRS), indicating the increased popularity of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The people of Munugode told her that the welfare schemes of the TRS (BRS) government had changed their lives and expressed their desire to support the TRS in the by-elections, she said.

Stating that the Chief Minister was committed to bring change in the lives of poor people, she pointed out that the TRS (BRS) government had accorded top priority for welfare schemes in its agenda and allocated major share of funds in its budget for the same. She exuded confidence that the tribal community would support the TRS in the by-elections for the initiatives of the Chief Minister for development of thandas and tribal villages.

Reacting to the comments made by union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rathod said the statement had hurt the sentiments of the women of Telangana State. There was no truth in the statement that there was no woman minister in the Telangana State cabinet.