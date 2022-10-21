Rajagopal Reddy alleges match fixing between TRS, Congress in Munugode by-polls

Nalgonda: BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Friday alleged match fixing between TRS and Congress to defeat him in Munugode by-elections.

Speaking to reporters Rajagopal Reddy charged that the TRS and Congress were working together for his defeat in the by-elections. The TRS which reaslied that there was a very thin chance of winning in the bypoll had joined hands with the Congress. He alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was providing funds to the Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi. He was trying to utilize the Congress to divide anti-TRS votes in the by-elections. The TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy have business relations, he charged.

He said that 10 teams of IPac were conducting a survey in the assembly constituency on behalf of the TRS. All survey reports have indicated his victory in the by-elections making KCR spend sleepless nights. It was not possible to prevent his win in the by-elections with money and hence the Chief Minister was misusing the government authorities to ensure victory of TRS candidate. He termed the controversy on the allocation of the symbols to the contesting candidates as an example.

He alleged that people of Choutuppal, which was located a kilometer distance from Mission Bhagiratha pylon, were not getting the supply of safe drinking water under the scheme. Referring to the telephone conversation of his brother Venkat Reddy with a Congress leader asking for help for his victory, he said that several Congress and TRS MLAs were also telephoned him and expressed their wish for his victory in the by-elections. Venkat Reddy might be one of them, he added.