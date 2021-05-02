No victory processions will be allowed: Warangal CP

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Warangal Urban: Police commissioner Tarun Joshi on Sunday announced that no victory processions by candidates will be allowed after counting of votes of the GWMC elections.

“With a view to check the spread of the COVID cases, we are imposing the ban on taking out the rallies and processions after the declaration of the election results,” the CP added. The Commissioner of Police also suggested that the candidates should follow the instructions of the police as part of their responsibility for the prevention of corona disease.

