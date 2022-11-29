Nov 29 is a sacred day in Telangana history: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at martyr's memorial statue on the occasion of Diksha Divas in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Terming November 29 a sacred day in the history of Telangana, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday paid tributes to Telangana martyrs at the Martyr’s Memorial statue on the occasion of Deeksha Divas.

He was accompanied by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others. Later, they performed a a pala abhishekam to a flexie of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Deeksha, which changed the momentum of the Statehood movement, was taken up K Chandrashekhar Rao by putting his own life at risk for the cause of a separate State. Besides uniting all sections of the people, it helped bring all political parties on a single platform and give letters in favor of a separate State. As a result, the 60-year-old dream of the people of Telangana was fulfilled, he said.