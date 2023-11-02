Make CM KCR’s Nov 5 public meeting a success, Khammam BRS leaders ask public

In Khammam the Chief Minister would address the public meeting at SR & BGNR College grounds.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:30 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking to the media in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: All the three Praja Ashirwada Sabhas in erstwhile Khammam were a grand success and efforts were being made for the success of two more meetings on November 5 in Khammam and Kothagudem, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The success of the meetings has proven the public’s support for the BRS party. There has been good response to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s address at Palair, Sathupalli and Yellandu meetings. The public turnout was more than expected, he said.

In Khammam the Chief Minister would address the public meeting at SR & BGNR College grounds for the victory of BRS candidates contesting for 10 Assembly seats in Khammam and Kothagudem districts, Ajay Kumar said speaking to the media here on Thursday.

He appealed to the police to ensure that the Chief Minister public meeting conducted smoothly. Since it was winter, the sun sets early and the weather is not suitable for the helicopter to take off, hence people should reach the ground early.

In the past 75 years, the credit of giving ministerial post to Khammam constituency goes to Chandrashekhar Rao. Khammam witnessed massive development in the past five years. If the public gives another chance as MLA Khammam would witness more development, he said.

Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said Chandrashekhar Rao has not done any injustice to Khammam district even though BRS won only one seat in the district. Ajay Kumar’s contribution in the development of Khammam city was immeasurable.

The construction of a 100-bed hospital in Sathupalli has been completed. Because of the support of the Chief Minister there was not a single mud road in Sathupalli constituency in which 80 percent roads were cement roads, he said.

BRS district president MLC, Tata Madhusudhan and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra said that one lakh people from Khammam constituency would attend the meeting. They appealed to voters to vote for BRS candidates on November 30 and elect them with a huge majority.

