NPCI seeks environmental clearance for proposed office building at Narsingi

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has applied for environmental clearance for the construction of a new office building at Narsingi in Ranga Reddy district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 03:43 PM

NPCI, an organization overseeing retail payment systems in India under the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks’ Association, is aiming to expand its infrastructure to better serve the banking sector.

Having acquired a parcel of land measuring 13629.96 square meters in Telangana, NPCI plans to construct an office building on the open land spanning 3938 square meters. The proposed structure is outlined to cover a total built-up area of 32703.243 square meters, comprising a total of 20 floors, including the four basement levels, the stilt floor, and the 15 upper floors along with designated parking space.

Since this project falls within the building and construction projects as per the EIA Notification dated September 14, 2006, obtaining environmental clearance is mandatory.