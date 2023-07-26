NPDCL issues safety precautions amidst heavy rains

TSNPDCL has urged all electricity consumers to take necessary precautions and stay safe during the upcoming monsoon season.

By Mitu David Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Warangal: Chairman and Managing Director of the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL), Annamaneni Gopal Rao, has issued a statement urging electricity consumers, especially farmers in the 17 districts under TSNPDCL, to remain vigilant and exercise caution in light of the weather department’s warning about heavy rains expected in the State over the next three days.

With the onset of monsoons and the likelihood of electrical accidents increasing, Gopal Rao appealed to everyone to exercise proper self-control and adhere to the following safety precautions:

Keep dry hands away from electrical appliances.

Caution for children: Young children should be cautious not to approach electrical appliances and stay away from terraces where they might come into contact with electric wires.

Safe charging practices: Refrain from using mobile phones while charging and use only quality chargers with a 3-pin plug. Ensure that service wires from the pole into the house do not touch the top of the canopy.

Beware of moisture-related risks: Due to moist electric poles and ground during the monsoons, there is a heightened risk of electrical accidents. If someone experiences an electric shock, bystanders should not touch the person directly. Instead, use non-conductive items like sticks or plastic to separate them from the source of shock.

No self-repairs or proximity to transformers: Under no circumstances should individuals attempt self-repairs, and farmers should avoid going near transformers. Use PVC boxes and seamless, high-quality service wires from the pole to the motor.

Proper earthing: Ensure proper earthing for starters, and avoid touching current motors, pipes, and foot valves.

Report damaged wires: Inform the electricity department officials immediately if you come across broken, hanging, or loose electric wires.

Avoid cattle under power lines: Do not place cattle under power lines to prevent any potential hazards.

Protective fences: Ensure that electric wires do not touch protective fences in fields.

Avoid staying under trees during lightning and thunder: During rainy weather with lightning and thunder, it is advisable not to stay under trees for safety reasons.

Gopal Rao also informed that a dedicated control room was set up at the corporate office to continuously monitor electricity in 16 circles, operating 24/7. For any electricity-related issues or complaints, residents can contact the toll-free numbers: 1800 425 0028 or 1912.

Additionally, each circle has its own control room to address local concerns effectively.

