NRIs proud of Hyderabad

Pragmatic planning, effective implementation of initiatives envisioned by TRS govt driving NRIs back to City of Pearls

Jeddah: The NRI community of Hyderabad city, the largest in the country, is a strong force that is scattered around the globe but a large chunk of it lives in Arabian Gulf countries. The NRIs comprise different parts of the city and subscribe to different political and social ideologies yet they are united in developing the brand Hyderabad image abroad.

The lifestyle in Hyderabad nowadays is comparable to that abroad, moreover, the better employment opportunities were spurring many Hyderabadis to resettle in the hometown.

Higher rate of returns in real estate investments, projects that comply with international standards, greater affordability, apart from emotional reasons were driving the NRIs to look at the city.

In fact, a section of Hyderabadis in the Gulf region was not in favour of separate State, however, they changed their stance later. These NRIs were astonished to witness the rapid development that has taken place since craving out separate State and becoming fans of TRS.

Hyderabad has become one of the highly preferred destinations in the country driven by various factors. All potential drivers like IT development for job creation, metro train, large infrastructure projects such as Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) that contributes for industry and commercial growth, foreign investment and tourism won kudos from Hyderabadis living abroad.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao enjoying unparalleled popularity among NRIs beyond caste and creed.

The migration of IT professionals to abroad has been shrinking from last few years as Hyderabad has opened more space for talented professionals as home to five top technology companies in the world.

“The Google, Apple, Amazon and FaceBook, all entered Hyderabad due to its brand that was made by TRS after formation of a separate State”, noted NRI B Rajendar Kumar, hailing from Alwal in the city and works in Dubai.

The pragmatic planning and effective implementation initiatives envisioned by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao during the last six years to transform Hyderabad into the country’s most advanced city has an impact on a large part of the NRI community, said Qatar based Abbagoni Sridhar Goud.

“There is no match for welfare and development schemes taken up by KCR in the State”, he commented.

The NRIs compare the developmental activities in the city as they have been living in the state-of-the-art infrastructure equipped cities abroad and in a better position to assess.

The cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, a new attraction of the city with the cost of Rs 180 crore, which is similar to Wadi Laban Cable bridge in Riyadh is one of such engineering marvel that impressed a lot, says longtime NRI Mohammed Mubeen in Riyadh.

He said that only TRS has turned the neglected Durgam Cheruvu lake into a thriving tourism spot that too with easing traffic, which is wisdom and visionary, he told.

The cable-stayed bridges in oil rich cities like Riyadh and Abu Dhabi can be understandable but having the same with advanced than those in Hyderabad is something interesting and was made possible because of TRS, he added.

