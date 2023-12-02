NSP standoff: AP defies orders of Home Secretary

Andhra Pradesh did not comply with the directives of the Home Secretary so far, according to Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: As agreed at the meeting held virtually by the Secretary (Home Affairs) with the officials of the two States to maintain status quo of Pre-November 28 status, Telangana State has withdrawn its police from the NSP dam site and the CRPF has taken over the control of various points of the project.

However, Andhra Pradesh did not comply with the directives of the Home Secretary so far, according to Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Krishna River Management Board, he said the AP police were yet to respond to the call given by the Home Secretary to restore status quo. The AP police forces were yet to be withdrawn from the dam. The CRPF was deployed on the AP end, but it was yet to take control of dam security. The head regulator of the right main canal was still open and AP continued to draw water unauthorisedly, he said, adding that the barricades put up by the AP police on the dam were yet to be cleared.