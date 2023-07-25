NTPC donates sanitary vending machines, incinerators to govt schools and colleges

A total of 5,000 sanitary pads were also provided to each school and college along with the machines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: The National Thermal Power Corporation Southern Region Headquarters (SRHQ) on Tuesday under its Corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme distributed nine sanitary vending machines along with incinerators to government schools and colleges.

According to a release issued here, NTPC regional executive director(South) Debashish Chattopadhyaya, along with District Educational Officer(Musheerabad Zone) S Chiranjeevi distributed the vending machines and incinerators at the NTPC office located at Secunderabad. A total of 5,000 sanitary pads were also provided to each school and college along with the machines.

Chattopadhyay stated that improving menstrual hygiene and providing access to affordable menstrual materials could help improve girls access to education. The DEO lauded the efforts of NTPC in improving girls’ education and health.

General Manager (HR) SRHQ SN Panigrahi informed that one of the key areas under NTPC ‘s CSR was health education and sanitation. The NTPC would be distributing vending machines and incinerators to more schools and colleges in the second phase.