NTPC ED interacts with girls at GEM workshop

The interaction was majorly focused on students' work, life skills, hobbies, interests, and their journey since joining the session.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 07:28 PM

NTPC ED Kedar Ranjan Pandu interacting with GEM girls in NTPC on Saturday.

Peddapalli: Executive Director, National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam & Telangana), Kedar Ranjan Pandu on Saturday interacted with GEM girls during the 5-day follow-up workshop of Girls Empowerment Mission-2023.

The interaction was majorly focused on students’ work, life skills, hobbies, interests, and their journey since joining the session.

In response to ED’s question about the session’s distinctiveness from regular school, a student expressed that they were learning life skills.

Later, students showcased various acquired skills, including knowledge of medicinal plants, proficiency in art and craft, public speaking, and the development of self-confidence.

The event was graced by General Manager (RE) Anil Kumar Vemula, AGM (HR) Bijoy Kumar Sikdar, senior members of DMS, and numerous officers from the HR department.