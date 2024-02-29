Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
Home | News | Ntpc Ramagundam Floating Solar Plant Receives Award

NTPC Ramagundam floating solar plant receives award

The Sustainable & Resilient Energy Infrastructure award was secured by the 100 MW floating solar power plant at National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 29 February 2024, 08:35 PM
NTPC Ramagundam floating solar plant receives award
The Sustainable & Resilient Energy Infrastructure award was secured by the 100 MW floating solar power plant at National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam.

Peddapalli: The 100 MW floating solar power plant of National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam, has won the Sustainable & Resilient Energy Infrastructure award.

Award was presented at the 6th National Energy Summit held in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Also Read

The award was presented by Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh and British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, Caroline Rowett.

Related News

Latest News