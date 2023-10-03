Occult worship reportedly claims life of tractor driver in Mancherial

A 33-year-old tractor driver, who had been suffering from a fever for the last three weeks, died after his parents did not seek medical help but performed occult worship near Godavari river in Chennur town on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Mancherial: A 33-year-old tractor driver, who had been suffering from a fever for the last three weeks, died after his parents did not seek medical help but performed occult worship near Godavari river in Chennur town on Sunday. The incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. Chennur Inspector S Vasaudeva Rao said that Dasari Madhu from Chennur town was found dead under suspicious circumstances. He stated that a case of suspicious death was registered and investigations were taken up. He added that the cause of the death could be ascertained only after receiving a report of the post-mortem of the body.

However, Madhu’s parents reportedly approached a priest known for performing occult worship in Naspur when Madhu did not get well even after consulting a doctor in Mancherial. Under the guidance of the priest, Madhu took part in the worship conducted on the shores of the river on Sunday. It was learnt that Madhu collapsed while being taken to the river for a bath after the ritual. His body was brought back at night. Upon learning about the incident, police rushed to the place where the final rites of the body were going to be held. Post-mortem was carried out at the river.

Parents expressed disinterest to lodge a complaint. Photographs of the worship were widely circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook.