Odisha farmers arrested for ganja smuggling in Hyderabad

The police seized three kilograms of Hash oil and a motorcycle from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 08:23 PM

Hyderabad: Two farmers from Odisha who were growing ganja in their fields and later extracted hashish oil from it and smuggling the contraband to the city were arrested along with one more person on Tuesday by the Bollaram police.

The arrested persons Hantal Balraj (20) and Korra Sukhdev (26), of Odisha were growing the weed in their tomato field at Malkangiri district and later extracted oil using traditional method.

“Both of them sought help of one G Ram Babu of A.P to overcome the language barrier and the trio came to the city to sell the oil when on information they were caught,” said Bollaram Inspector, Ch Srinivas.

The police seized three kilograms of Hash oil and a motorcycle from them. A case under NDPS Act is registered.