Official mechanism gearing up for Lok Sabha polls in Khammam

Khammam district Collector VP Gautham informed that Khammam, Palair, Wyra, Madhira, Sathupalli, Kothagudem and Aswarapet Assembly constituencies fall under Khammam Parliament constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 08:05 PM

Collector VP Gautham and CP Sunil Dutt inspected a check post in Khammam.

Khammam: District administrations in Khammam and Kothagudem districts have been gearing up for conducting Lok Sabha elections in a smooth and transparent manner.

Khammam district Collector VP Gautham informed that Khammam, Palair, Wyra, Madhira, Sathupalli, Kothagudem and Aswarapet Assembly constituencies fall under Khammam Parliament constituency. As on March 15, there were 16.23 lakh voters in the district, of them 886 service and 222 NRI voters, 10, 318 were above 85 years of age and 30, 389 PwDs voters.

Also Read BRS MLAs meet Speaker, demand disqualification of Danam Nagender

As many as 1, 896 polling stations have been set up in 1,083 locations in the district and steps have been taken to ensure that polling stations were located within a radius of two kilometers from the voter’s residences, he said.

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt said strict measures were being taken to prevent illegal supply of cash and liquor for which 12 FSTs, 15 SSTs, 27 MCC teams and 141 sector officers have been appointed. Two integrated inter-state border check posts, 10 inter-state check posts and eight inter-district check posts were set up for round the clock surveillance

Kothagudem district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala speaking to the media along with SP, B Rohith Raju informed that 16 flying squads, 15 static surveillance teams, 18 video surveillance teams, and 30 MCC teams have been formed for effective implementation of election rules.

As many as 1, 095 polling stations have been set up in five constituencies of the district. There were 9, 84, 629 voters in the district, out of which 4,78, 098 were male, 5, 06, 471 were female, 60 were transgender, 53 NRIs and 730 service voters. 6, 481 votes above 85 years of age and 14, 021 PwDs voters were in the district.

Dr. Ala said model polling stations have been set up in each constituency and toll free numbers 08744-233100 and 1800-425-0950 were made available at the collectorate to address complaints and queries.