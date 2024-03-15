| Officials And Elected Representatives Instructed To Prioritize Efforts To Position Adilabad At The Top

Officials and elected representatives instructed to prioritize efforts to position Adilabad at the top

Panchayat Raj Minister D. Seethakka has urged officials and elected representatives to work diligently towards elevating the erstwhile Adilabad district to the forefront in various aspects within Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 07:44 PM

Minister Seethakka addresses officials and public representatives from Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts at a review meeting held in Utnoor mandal centre on Friday

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj minister D Seethakka told officials and elected representatives to strive to put erstwhile Adilabad district in the top position in Telangana on many spheres.

She convened a meeting with officials of various departments and public representatives to review progress of developmental programmes and welfare schemes, in Utnoor mandal centre on Friday.

Also Read Lok Sabha elections: BRS announces two more candidates

Seethakka stressed the need to have coordination among the officials and elected representatives of Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts in taking up developmental works and implementing welfare initiatives.

She asked them to work hard to put the district in the top spot on various facets in the state. She told them to take steps to eradicate backwardness for which the district was known in the past.

The minister assured to extend all support in transformation of the four districts. She wanted the officials to take steps to prevent drinking water crisis, spread of seasonal diseases in summer and to expedite work on developmental projects executed by Rural Water Supply, DRDA, NPDCL, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation and Roads and Buildings, tribal welfare, etc., departments. She instructed them to ensure welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

Earlier, Seethakka along with Khanapur MLA Sakku inaugurated a Girijan canteen aimed at providing a meal to tribals for Rs 5 at Girijan Bhavan in Utnoor mandal centre. She said that the tribals could avail the meal by visiting the canteen from 12 pm and 2 pm in the noon. She stated tenders were invited for creating a permanent shed for the canteen. Four tribals were able to find livelihood with the help of the initiative.

Collectors Rajarshi Shah, Badavath Santosh, Ashish Sangwan, Venkatesh Dothre, Superintendents of Police Gaush Alam, Dr Janaki Sharmila and K Suresh Kumar and ITDA project officer Khusbu Gupta, Additional Collectors and heads of various departments of the four districts were present.