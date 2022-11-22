‘Officials have key role in taking welfare schemes to people’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Zilla Parishad chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to work with dedication to take the benefits of welfare schemes of the State government to the common people.

Chairing the zilla parishad general body meeting here, Sandeep Reddy said officials have a key role to play in ensuring that the fruits of welfare schemes and development programmes reach the people.

The State government has taken up several welfare schemes for the benefit of all sections of the people in the society. He directed the officials not to show any negligence in implementation of the welfare schemes.

Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore said officials should conduct special programmes to create awareness among the farmers on oil farm cultivation. He reminded that it was decided to extend subsidy to the farmers for cultivation of oil farm in 5,900 acres in the district.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy and officials of different departments were also attended the meeting.