Officials, teachers should make collective efforts for success of Tholimettu: Kothagudem Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Kothagudem: Tholimettu programme being implemented by the State education department would greatly help to improve basic competencies among the students at primary level, said district Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

He informed that the programme was being implemented in 965 primary schools in the district. The district educational officials and teachers at government schools have to make collective and committed efforts for the success of the programme, he said.

The Collector held a meeting with the district educational officer (DEO), sectorial officers and mandal educational officers and nodal officers and DRPs here on Wednesday to review programme implementation in the district.

Durishetty noted that in national achievement survey-2021 the minimum learning competencies among the children were not on expected lines in the district and hence Tholimettu, a Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme was being implemented in the district.

For the success of the programme the teachers should attend their duties regularly and strive to achieve significant results with a perfect planning. There would be continuous monitoring on the attendance of students and teachers, he noted while directing the DEO to submit reports on the monthly progress of Tholimettu.

The Telangana government was committed to enhance educational standards and bring qualitative change in government schools and has been implementing a three-pronged strategy, with Mana Ooru Mana Badi, English medium education and Tholimettu, the Collector said.

He wanted the teachers to make the best of the Tangerine app for the programme implementation and posters on learning skills have to be displayed in all the class rooms. The district academic coordinator Nagaraja Shekhar made a powerpoint presentation on the programme implementation.

DEO Somashekara Shama, sectorial officers Saidulu, Sathish Kumar and others were present.