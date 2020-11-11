Officials told to act tough on sand mafia in Kothagudem

MP N Nageswara Rao said he had received several complaints from the public about the sand mafia

Kothagudem: District officials on Wednesday were directed to take strict measures to control sand mafia that has been causing losses to the State exchequer.

Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha and Khammam MP N Nageswara Rao, chairperson and vice chairperson respectively of Kothagudem District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), at a meeting instructed the officials to establish flying squads comprising officials from departments concerned to curtail illegal mining and transportation of sand.

Nageswara Rao said he had received several complaints from the public about the sand mafia. He called upon the elected members not to support those involved in illegal sand mining and asked Collector MV Reddy to initiate serious action against the sand mafia which he said was denting the government revenues. The MPs have reviewed implementation of State and Central government schemes and issues related to drinking water supply, education, mining, rural development, agriculture, BSNL and Indian Railways.

Complaint against railway officials

Speaking on the occasion, both Nageswara Rao and Kavitha have expressed discontent at the absence of the local officials from the railways at the DISHA meeting. It was wrong to sign in the meeting attendance register and then leave the place. The railway officials have also skipped the previous DISHA meeting much against the set protocols. A complaint to higher officials would be lodged against the erring railway officials of Kothagudem, Nageswara Rao noted.

The MPs told the officials to work in effective coordination with the elected members for the better implementation of government programmes. All the national highways projects and railway projects have to be completed at the earliest.

ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, MLAs V Venkateswar Rao, L Ramulu Naik and B Haripriya and others were present.

