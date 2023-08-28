Omnicom Group To Employ 2,500 People In Hyderabad | Global Generation Centre | Telangana Today

Omnicom Group, a renowned global media, marketing, and communications company in the United States, has decided to establish a large Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Omnicom Group, a renowned global media, marketing, and communications company in the United States, has decided to establish a large Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad with employment generation for about 2,500 people, as per the latest official announcement. This announcement stands as a testament to the city’s growing presence in the media industry. Let’s look into the details.
