Omnicom Group To Employ 2,500 People In Hyderabad | Global Generation Centre | Telangana Today

Omnicom Group To Employ 2,500 People In Hyderabad | Global Generation Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: Omnicom Group, a renowned global media, marketing, and communications company in the United States, has decided to establish a large Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad with employment generation for about 2,500 people, as per the latest official announcement. This announcement stands as a testament to the city’s growing presence in the media industry. Let’s look into the details.

