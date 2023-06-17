On behalf of TS govt, IAS Arvind Kumar receives Green Apple Awards

Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated Arvind Kumar, who received the Green Apple Awards in London on behalf of the Government of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: On behalf of the State government, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, received the prestigious International Green Apple Awards for Beautiful Buildings at a ceremony held at St. Paul Cathedral, London.

The Green Organization, established in 1994 in London, is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practice around the world.

The buildings from Telangana that received awards include Moazzam Jahi Market (Heritage restoration), Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (Bridges), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building (Office Space), Integrated Command Control Centre of the State Police (Institutions) and Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (Temples and religious structures)

It is for the very first time that any building/structures from India were awarded the prestigious Green Apple awards and by receiving five awards in five different categories, Telangna received maximum number of awards, followed by CBRE, UK and Qatar.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated Arvind Kumar, who received the Green Apple Awards in London on behalf of the Government of Telangana. The Minister said, “it is a proud moment for Telangana. This recognition is a testament of Telangana’s dedication towards sustainable urban development and architectural excellence”.

Also Read Telangana receives prestigious Green Apple awards in London