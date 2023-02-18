| On This Day Nine Years Ago Telangana Bill Was Passed In Parliament

History was written nine years ago, when the Telangana Bill was passed in the Parliament on February 18

Hyderabad: History was written nine years ago, when the Telangana Bill was passed in the Parliament on February 18. Several BRS Ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders turned emotional and shared their memories on social media on Saturday.

Sharing an image of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Health Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: “On this very day 9 years ago, history was created. The peoples movement led by the visionary leader and now CM K Chandrashekhar Rao garu won when Telangana Bill was approved in Lok Sabha on this day 18-02-2014.”

BRS MLC K Kavitha tweeted and said it was a key moment in the history of Telangana movement as the Telangana Bill was approved in the Parliament on this day.

BRS MP from Chevella Ranjith Reddy tweeted: “It has been 9 years since history was created and the much awaited #Telangana Bill was passed through the incomparable efforts of #KCR garu. I feel fortunate to be one of our State’s representatives in Lok Sabha where this historic moment took place.”