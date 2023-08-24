Onam Festival: SCR to run two special trains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers during Onam festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced to run two special trains between Secunderabad and Kollam via Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Kollam (07121) service will run on August 27 and Kollam – Secunderabad (07122) service will run on August 29. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenpalle, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpetai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam town, Kottayam, Chenganassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kayamkulam stations in both directions.

Meanwhile, the SCR also announced two special trains between Kacheguda and Kollam. The Kacheguda – Kollam (07044) service will run on August 28 and Kollam – Kacheguda (07045) service will run on August 30.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Chittapur, Raichur, Mantralayam road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam town, Kottayam, Chenganassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kayamkulam stations in both directions.