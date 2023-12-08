One acre land sanctioned for memorial park at Indervelli martyrs’ column

Friday, Dec 8, 2023
As per the order, the land situated in survey number 240 under the limits of Indervelli-B village in Indervelli mandal centre was identified for the purpose of establishing the park.

Adilabad: The State government on Thursday issued an order sanctioning an acre piece of land to create a memorial park near Indervelli martyrs’ column.

As per the order, the land situated in survey number 240 under the limits of Indervelli-B village in Indervelli mandal centre was identified for the purpose of establishing the park. Collector Rahul Raj convened a meeting with elders of tribal communities in Indervelli mandal centre after being instructed to do so by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Revanth Reddy had addressed a public meeting in Indervelli mandal centre to mark World Indigenous People’s Day and promised to develop the column if the Congress was voted to power, on August 9 in 2021. Tribals expressed happiness over the government’s decision to create a memorial park near the column.

