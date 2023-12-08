One acre land sanctioned for memorial park at Indervelli martyrs’ column

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Adilabad: The State government on Thursday issued an order sanctioning an acre piece of land to create a memorial park near Indervelli martyrs’ column.

As per the order, the land situated in survey number 240 under the limits of Indervelli-B village in Indervelli mandal centre was identified for the purpose of establishing the park. Collector Rahul Raj convened a meeting with elders of tribal communities in Indervelli mandal centre after being instructed to do so by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Revanth Reddy had addressed a public meeting in Indervelli mandal centre to mark World Indigenous People’s Day and promised to develop the column if the Congress was voted to power, on August 9 in 2021. Tribals expressed happiness over the government’s decision to create a memorial park near the column.