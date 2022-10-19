One-day national conference on “Trends in Biotechnology” held at NITW

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Department of Biotechnology, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, has organised a one-day national conference on "Trends in Biotechnology" on Wednesday. Department of Biotechnology, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, has organised a one-day national conference on "Trends in Biotechnology" on Wednesday.

Warangal: Department of Biotechnology, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, has organised a one-day national conference on “Trends in Biotechnology” on Wednesday. Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Warangal, was the Chief Guest at the event.

The head of department of biotechnology, Dr K Narasimhulu, Dean of Student Welfare, Prof Ravi Kumar Puli and the faculty advisor of Technical Association of Biotechnology (TAB), Dr Perugu Shyam, addressed the participants by giving an overview of the Department of Biotechnology and the Technical Association of Biotechnology (TAB).

An expert lecture was delivered by Dr. Kaliprasad, who spoke on back pain and other Orthopaedic problems. He spoke about how the youth develop backaches due to improper posture while using electronic gadgets and the importance of maintaining a healthy body from a young age. Dr Pallu Reddanna delivered a speech on career opportunities in life sciences and case studies on Bio-Entrepreneurship.