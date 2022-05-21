| One Dead Four Injured In Road Accident In Telangana

One dead, four injured in road accident in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:35 AM, Sat - 21 May 22

Nizamabad: One person died and four others suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling hit by a truck from behind on National Highway 44 on the fringes of Kamareddy on Saturday.

Shashank, a Civil contractor died on the spot, while four other passengers suffered injuries. They have been shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. All the passengers in the car have been identified as residents of Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.

The incident occurred when the car arriving from Nizamabad hit the truck from behind while it was taking a reverse turn, according to reports. More details are awaited.

