One held while trying to break open ATM in Medchal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:43 AM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons made a futile attempt to break into a nationalized bank’s ATM centre in Medchal on the city outskirts on Wednesday.

Around 5.30am, a group of people who came in a car to the ATM centre at Vivekananda Junction, used hand tools and tried to pry open the cash chest.

However, a police patrol vehicle staff noticed them and caught one person, while the others managed to escape, police said.

The Medchal police are investigating.

