One held with gutkha in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally police caught one person who was transporting gutkha in a car and seized property worth Rs 30,000 from him.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught Mohammed Shabbir (40) while he was transporting the contraband in a car at Pragathinagar in Kukatpally.

The police seized 12 bags of gutkha and eight bags of pan masala from the vehicle. Shabbir was procuring the tobacco products from Bidar and supplying in the city.

A case was booked by the police.

