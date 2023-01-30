One killed, two injured in fire mishap in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:46 AM, Mon - 30 January 23

Representational Image.

Suryapet: One person died while two persons were injured in a fire accident in a cement factory at Mattampally in the district on Monday morning.

A worker Managapati Saidulu(45) died and another two workers Sai Kumar (24) and Saidulu (25) were injured in the fire, which broke out around 7 am. The injured have been shifted to a hospital at Huzurnagar. The condition of Saidulu (25) was said to be serious.

More details are awaited.