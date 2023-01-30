One killed, two injured in fire mishap in Suryapet

A worker Managapati Saidulu(45) died and another two workers Sai Kumar (24) and Saidulu (25) were injured in the fire, which broke out around 7 am.
Suryapet: One person died while two persons were injured in a fire accident in a cement factory at Mattampally in the district on Monday morning.
A worker Managapati Saidulu(45) died and another two workers Sai Kumar (24) and Saidulu (25) were injured in the fire, which broke out around 7 am. The injured have been shifted to a hospital at Huzurnagar. The condition of Saidulu (25) was said to be serious.
More details are awaited.